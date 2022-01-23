Weekend Weather Forecast 1-23-22

The sunshine returned to the region today, but cooler temperatures continue to verify, with most places sitting only in the lower 50s for their highest temperature late this afternoon.

Tonight skies stay mostly clear, with winds becoming calm out of the south and west. It will be another night where inland areas fall towards the 20-degree range and coastal areas dwindle into the 30s. Frost is surely possible.

Waking up Monday some extra clouds will be around, but temperatures will warm towards the upper 50s and maybe hit 60 degrees in the late afternoon.

Rain chances are possible late in the night Monday, with widespread showers on tap for Tuesday.