Weekend Weather Forecast 1-22-22

Cold temperatures will continue to sink over the Panhandle tonight with lessened cloud cover and calm northerly winds dropping readings into the 30s and even the mid-20s for some areas.

It is possible that frost will occur after midnight hours, especialy for those away from the coast.

Heading into Sunday, the sky will look much clearer, and afternoon temperatures will likely hit the mid-50s.

This week’s temperatures will stay below average. Tuesday will bring light showers to most of the region, while we are still tracking a system that could squeeze out additional moisture at the end of the week.