PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A trough lingering to our north will keep showers and storms a tad heavier to end the work week.

Drier air towards the surface has been evaporating chances for rain in many spots this morning, but the region should still expect pop-up showers and storms to initialize late this afternoon and evening, per usual.

By the weekend a push of drier air through the region will weaken rain chances to a mostly seasonal 30-40% chance for Saturday and Sunday. This will make for great beach weather, but an ongoing southwesterly flow will keep wave heights around 2″. Be sure to check the flag system, and be aware of rip currents.

Another trough enters the eastern US Monday, giving the region another shot at more widespread showers and storms. However, the Panhandle can expect generally seasonal rain chances for the rest of next week.

Hotter temperatures will stick around for a bit next week, as the upper-level ridge returns.