PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — While shower and storm activity won’t completely diminish this weekend, the region will feel drier.

Sunday rain chances stay close to what the region experience Saturday. It’s possible a few coastal areas could see isolated storm activity in the morning, but by the lunch hour conditions should mostly dry out along the coastline.

Rain chances inland will be similar to Saturday too, with most of the activity initializing in the afternoon, generally towards our northeast counties.

Through the next week, sea breeze activity will create for hit or miss showers and storms most days, with up to 50% or 60% chances for showers and storms at best in the afternoon.

However, ridging in the upper atmosphere will push temperatures upwards as mid-week approaches. Around Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the 90s throughout the region, and the heat index will range from 100-106 degrees.

There are no tropical updates at this time.