Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A weak cold front moved through Thursday. A few locations had some decent rain out of it. Thursday night dry air will settle across the panhandle, and we should see the temps return to the low 40s for the overnight lows. Friday will be a dry day with some high clouds moving in later. Saturday should also be mostly dry, a shower is possible at any point in time Saturday but the bulk of the rain should hold off until the evening hours. Saturday night and Sunday an area of low pressure will move through the southeast. This should briefly allow for the temps to warm on Sunday into the upper 60s or low 70s a storm or two is also possible on Sunday with the cold front clearing us out by Sunday night. Monday will be cool but dry as well and we set it up for more rain Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rain is more of a concern right now but we will be watching for a strong storm next Tuesday as the setup could favor that outcome. After that system, things look to turn calmer and colder.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video