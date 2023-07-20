Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances are coming back but we have another heat advisory to get through for Friday. It will once again feel like 105 to 110 with the actual highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will be late in the day Friday with just a 20 to 30% chance of rain and mostly inland.

Tonight is warm and humid with lows in the 70s to near 80. Friday will be hot and mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm late in the day best chance of rain is north of I-10. Saturday A stalling front will move in allowing for showers and storms to pop in the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms could last into the night Saturday night / Sunday morning. Most of the day esp. along the coast should be dry Saturday. The front will be in place Sunday so showers and storms will be likely throughout the day Sunday. Temps on Saturday will climb into the low 90s and Sunday low to mid-80s with clouds and rain around. Monday and beyond next week appear to just be our typical summer weather with a pop-up or two around. Temps should be in the low 90s and lows in the low to mid-70s.

A wave worth watching in the tropics but only a 20% chance of development we should have a good handle on the wave by the time we get to Monday. Until then just something that’s out there. The tropics at the moment are not a worry for our area or the lower 48.