Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The pattern that has been in control all this week is finally breaking down this weekend. There is still the chance of fog developing on Friday night and Saturday night. Foggy conditions should be a bit more on the patchy side than we had all this week. The weekend will feature a weak low pressure that should be enough for a stray shower Saturday or Sunday. Monday will have the best chances of a shower with the weak low but still, the chances remain on the low side. Next week the main focus will be on a strong front that will be working through Wednesday and clearing the area Thursday. This front will not only bring changes to the pattern with colder temps but it could also bring storms. Those storms could be strong to severe there is still a large amount that is unknown as to the dynamics of the front when it passes our area so for now just something to keep an eye on as the front gets closer to us next week. After the front clears the area colder conditions will settle across the area and will likely bring temps down enough for freezing temps for overnight lows by the weekend.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video