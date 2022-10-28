Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain is on the way but just isolated chances from our Friday night through the day on Saturday. This is as a system stall to our west and will limit the amount of moisture to work through the area by the time the front actually makes it to us. This will also limit the severe potential as the front will be losing steam moving through the Panhandle. Rain totals for some will be 0 but some across the area could see over 1 inch of rain maybe much more depending on where the front stalls and how much moisture is left as the front works through on Sunday. Sunday afternoon there will be a window for a strong to severe storm but for now, the threat looks extremely low so we will continue to update this as we move through the weekend. The overall pattern will be near seasonal normals for the next 7 to 10 days. A pattern change is not expected until possible after the 10th of November.

