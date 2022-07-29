PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances will be going down as we head into the weekend thanks to a building ridge. With fewer clouds around, we will be seeing temperatures going up. Temperatures should reach the low-mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. With high dew points, this will bring in a heat index value close to 108°. Heat advisories might be needed for some parts of the Panhandle, especially inland. Rain chances will pick back up in the middle of next week with the ridge breaking down just a touch. Rain chances should return to 40-50% starting Tuesday.