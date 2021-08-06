Weekend Forecast 8-6-21

In the thick of summer here in northwest Florida we will actually see a gorgeous weekend. Dewpoints stay in the lower 70s through Saturday, with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s, keeping the humidity less daunting. Beach and boating conditions remain typical, with a watch for widespread storms in the Gulf returning Sunday. An upper-level ridge builds through the beginning of next week, bringing back hot temperatures, as well as sea breeze activity in the afternoon/evening. Chances for showers and storms will range from 40-60% daily.