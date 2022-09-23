PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Today’s forecast features another round of beautiful weather as we round out the work week.

Changes from Thursday include slightly lower high temperatures, with expected readings through the upper 80’s, as well as a swift northeasterly breeze ranging from 10-20 mph.

Through the weekend, very slight rain chances will re-enter the Panhandle, but only at a 20% chance for any given area.

By Monday the forecast for our region remains relatively seasonal, but all eyes will be on the western Caribbean sea at the potential of hurricane formation from Tropical Depression Nine.

The forecast track at this time will put the center of the storm to the east of the Panhandle, but that is subject to change over the next 5 days.

