PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Friday! Thankfully, temperatures are not in the 20s or 30s today like yesterday. We’re waking up to 40s and 50s for most locations across the Florida Panhandle. You can thank the clouds that have developed overnight, acting as a blanket to keep us warm. The clouds are limiting the energy we absorbed from the sun yesterday from escaping to higher levels of the atmosphere. Therefore, the “heat” is closer to the surface right now and temperatures are higher as a result. Additionally, winds are out of the east/southeast compared to the northeast, which is working more mild air to our area rather than colder air.

High pressure over the Atlantic will bring winds in from the east/southeast throughout the day. This wind shift will allow more moisture and slightly warmer air to work in from the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, temperatures will rise to the mid-upper 60s even with increasing cloud cover, and we’ll see a few isolated showers develop. Better rain chances are in store this weekend as a cold front moves through the Panhandle.

Another weekend, another frontal system. This time, we’ll really only be dealing with a cold front working its way into the Panhandle Saturday evening and clearing Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day Saturday, though the best chance for rain will be Saturday night to Sunday morning as the front actually pushes through our area. Rain will lessen as the front clear east through the day Sunday. Rainfall totals are forecast to be less than 2 inches, 0.5-1.5 for most.

Colder and drier air will come in on the backside of this system leading into early next week. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows Monday and Tuesday.