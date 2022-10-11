PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A cold front will move swiftly across the central-eastern US Wednesday, bringing rain to the area.

Overnight Tuesday evening the Panhandle will experience an increase in moisture in the atmosphere, but significant rain will remain west of the region until Wednesday morning.

Because of the added moisture overnight temperatures, Tuesday will stay on the warm side, coastal areas could stay in the upper 60s through the night.

Wednesday morning the coverage of rain and storms will become increasingly widespread shifting through the daylight hours.

The Panhandle could experience a few severe thunderstorms throughout the day, with the greatest impacts being heavy rain, lightning, small hail, or potentially an isolated tornado.

However, the probability of severe weather remains very limited.

The western end of the region will see heftier rainfall totals, ranging from 1-2″ in spots, while the central and eastern portion of the Panhandle can anticipate up to an inch, or less.

Lingering precipitation will exit the region to the east Thursday morning, leaving sunshine for the weekend.

Temperatures will lower slightly for the end of the week too. Afternoons peak in the lower 80s, but expect a few chilly wake-ups, inland spots could see morning lows in the 40s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.