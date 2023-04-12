PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A upper level low will likely develop in the Gulf of Mexico today. So far, we’re off to a dry start, but wetter weather is expected later in the day as scattered showers move from the Gulf over the Panhandle. The coastal areas will be the first to see the rain, increasing in coverage through the afternoon, evening and overnight.

There is a low end severe risk for Thursday from the morning to the afternoon. The concern is isolated flash flooding as rain totals may reach the 1-2 inch category. Isolated, spin-up tornadoes will also be possible due to the spin of the low pressure system creating rainbands moving over land and the potential spin from friction as these showers/storms move over land. It’s not a large concern, but it should be taken seriously.

Most of the rain will clear northward by Thursday late afternoon and evening. Drier weather is in store Friday and Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for highs until Sunday.

By Sunday, a cold front will approach the Panhandle, likely producing scattered showers and storms, as well as a drop in temperatures heading into Monday.