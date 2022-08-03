PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a drier start this morning than yesterday. It was also a bit cooler thanks to a lack of cloud cover overnight and some drier air working into the middle levels of our atmosphere. That dry air will attempt to knock down rain chances today. However, it’s going to battle low-level moisture and diurnal heating. The result will be either isolated showers/storm activity or scattered and numerous storms, typical of our summertime pattern. Regardless, it will be hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds at times.

Slightly drier conditions will stick around through Friday before rain chances increase over the weekend.

Temperatures remain near normal for this time of year and the tropics are staying quiet for now.