Weather Forecast 9-5-21

Heading into Labor Day conditions will stay quite pleasant. Highs through the mid and upper 80s will remain in place tomorrow, with chances for afternoon pop ups at 30%. Coastal areas are expected to see the more widespread rainfall. Beach flags remain yellow today, with calm winds tomorrow keeping water smooth again. Low pressure is likely to move up from the Bay of Campeche during mid week, with Wednesday and Thursday holding 60-70% for showers and storms. At the moment, tropical development is not expected due to an unfavorable environment.