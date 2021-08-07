Weather Forecast 8-7-21

The rest of our weekend holds great summertime conditions here in the Panhandle, with dewpoints remaining a touch lower and dry air continuing to keep shower and storm chances low. Heading into the start of next week, we will start to see greater heat and humidity build into the Southeast. A slight tropical wave attempts to develop in the northern Gulf come Tuesday/Wednesday, which could bump up our rain chances headed into the mid-week. Thereafter, the region can expect daily scattered showers and storms along with the sea breeze in the afternoon and early evening. Heat indices will increase above 100 degrees again throughout the work week.