PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER – A cold front sits just west of the Panhandle Thursday morning, but may not bring the widespread chances for rain as earlier forecasted.

The region will mostly deal with sprinkles during the morning and early afternoon, but there is potential for another washover in the early evening. After 6-7 PM the region is looking at mostly dry conditions.

There is a lingering chance for moisture Friday but likely the Panhandle will experience dryness to end the workweek.

However, pop-up showers and isolated storm chances rise to 30-40% Saturday and Sunday as a stationary front drapes itself over the Southeastern US.

Another prevalent cold front is set to push across the region Monday, tacking on chances for rainfall, as well as the potential for severe weather.

Tuesday and Wednesday are trending dry and sunny at this time.