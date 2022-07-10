PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A boundary lays across the Southeast tonight, adding chances for widespread moisture throughout the Panhandle this week.

The work week will begin with a chance for morning showers and storms along the coast, with precipitation spreading inland throughout the day.

Most days this week will see a similar forecast as the stationary boundary lingers over the Panhandle for several days.

After mid-week, another front will attempt to push into the Southeast, making it possible for a surface low-pressure system to form in the northern Gulf.

If the tropical low does form and organize, it will be named Danielle. The greatest threat for such a system will remain heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding, after widespread rain in the preceding days will raise the water table.

Other impacts of a potential tropical system will be blustery winds and high surf.

Additional and more detailed tropical updates will be available later this week.