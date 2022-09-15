Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Tropical Storm Fiona is in the Atlantic now and has a very complex future ahead of it. Its future will impact our weather regardless of if we have to deal with the storm itself or not. With that stated the forecast will see some changes in the medium range 5 to 9 days out. From now until then we see moisture returning to the air. This will allow the dew points to rise for our Friday. It will also allow for a start shower or storm across the area 20 to 30% from Friday to Sunday. Temps will be in the low 70’s for the overnight and upper 80’s for the daytime highs through that period. Monday to next Thursday, A ridge builds in and this will cause the temps to be on the rise for the afternoon we could see the mid 90’s by the middle of the week. Thankfully the dew points should remain on the dry side of things allowing for our overnight to drop into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Beyond that we will be watching the outcomes of Fiona, direct impacts or even a storm in the Gulf still is a very low chance. The higher risk of a storm will be up and down the Eastern seaboard of the US. Still a storm to pay attention to.

