Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain is on the way, scattered showers and storms will work across the area tonight. Friday morning showers and storms will fill in the gaps across the panhandle. A storm could be strong to severe with the greatest chances of that happening in Franklin and Gulf counties. Into the afternoon a steady rain should be in place across much of the area and the severe threat limited as it is should come to an end. It is possible for a brief break in the rain Friday evening before more rain comes in. An upper-level low will pivot out of Arkansas toward our area Friday night and rain will redevelop across the area. Saturday morning should have steady rain with a rumble of thunder possible. The upper low will hang around most of the day Saturday and we might not get a break in the rain until the late afternoon or evening hours. With the upper low in place, Saturday cold air will also work in at the same time temps will fall into the low 50s Friday night and will stay in the upper 40s to mid-50s all day Saturday. The rain wraps up and dry air moves in through the day Sunday. Monday should be mostly sunny and warming up nicely. Tuesday and Wednesday we will already be watching the next front that could bring storms our way Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

