Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A front is on the way but save the cheers for fall. This front will only bring added lift and not a change in air mass. That means we will still be hot and humid after it passes but we could see our rain chances reduced for a day or two.

Tonight a shower or storm around the area is possible with onshore flow continuing we will likely have popups offshore overnight. They will likely stay offshore but could see them near the coast by the early morning hours. The morning hours on Thursday will be the best chance of a shower or storm for the coastal areas. When the Seabreeze starts going it will be the inland areas once again winning the rain lotto. The rain chance is 30% along the coast and 50% inland Thursday. Friday a north wind will pin the Seabreeze to the coast, the will flip the script with the best chance of rain along coastal areas 40% and just 30% inland on Friday. Saturday will be mostly dry and warm just a stray shower or storm in the afternoon temps in the mid to upper 80s on the coast and low 90s inland. Sunday moisture should return with pop-up back for the afternoon hours the moisture will be thanks to another front to wash out Monday and Tuesday.

The pattern change will remove troughing from the deep south and send it north this will allow for a high to build across the Gulf. Temps next week will likely be very warm we could even see the mid to upper 90s in some locations. Its too early to dive into the number just yet but there has been a very strong signal for warmth by the middle to end of next week.