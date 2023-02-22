Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The weather that started the week will be the weather that continues and closes out the week. We have plenty of moisture so we have clouds but we have very little lift this is keeping the rain chances below 20%. Wednesday night fog could become an issue as the wind starts to settle down. The wind should be a touch calmer for our Thursday but it will still be breezy at times. With the dry conditions, it continues to be recommended that you avoid burning during the day with the breezy weather. Friday and Saturday will be fairly similar with clouds around and continued warmth this will however also be days where the wind should be less. If you need to burn something Friday and Saturday could be the days for you. What about rain? A front will approach the area on Monday and could move through Monday night or Tuesday morning. This will bring rain chances but nothing looks like a high chance of rain until maybe the end of next week.

