PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Friday! Temperatures are mainly in the mid-30s, but it feels closer to freezing due to winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. We’re in for a beautiful day across Northwest Florida with plenty of sunshine, but it will be noticeably colder than yesterday. In fact, today’s high temperatures will be almost 10 degrees lower than yesterday’s – reaching only the low 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-15 mph, so layer up to keep warm!

Saturday and Sunday mornings will feature temperatures in the 30s, near freezing, for inland locations. Coastal areas will likely see temperatures in the low 40s these mornings. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the low-mid 60s. By Sunday, the high rises to the low 60s.

The first day of 2024, Monday, will be slightly warmer with a high of about 65 degrees. However, another front will push through Monday into Tuesday, dropping temperatures once again to the 30s overnight and low 50s Tuesday afternoon. Isolated showers are in the forecast Monday and Wednesday.