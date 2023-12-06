Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold conditions tonight with temps falling to near freezing for some in the inland areas and the possibility of frost area-wide. Starting Thursday we start to warm up, Thursday will only climb to around 60. Friday will be even warming into the mid and upper 60s for highs. A stray shower in the evening on Friday is possible for coastal areas. Saturday enough lift will be around for a few showers to work across the area. This will not be all-day rain it should be scattered to isolated in coverage. Saturday night and Sunday morning the cold front will rush through heavy rain and a squall line of storms is possible on the front. Wind threat could be an issue with the storms on the front. Sunday post-frontal showers could stick around with breezy and colder conditions moving in through the day. Monday through much of next week will be cool with highs in the mid-50 to low 60s and lows in the upper 30 to low 40s much of the week.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video