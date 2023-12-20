Panama City Fla (WMBB) – You might not be working for the weekend if you find yourself on holiday this week. The weather will warm from the cold start we had back to the average for this time of year in the mid-60s by Friday. Warmer weather is possible Saturday with some spots touching the 70s for the first time in a good bit. I do think that water temps near the coast could keep our coastal areas from reaching the 70s but regardless Friday and Saturday both appear to be nice weather days overall.

Our next rainmaker moves in on Christmas Eve we likely stay dry most of the day on Sunday with showers possible in the afternoon. Rain should hold off until the overnight hours. A little short wave could move right over us Christmas morning and increase the rainfall amounts. A storm will be possible but the severe threat is low to none at the moment with any lift being elevated keeping the severe threat to a minimum. A wet Christmas Day is in the forecast. Highs around 68 with an 80% chance of rain. If you feel like it’s always warm at Christmas, I’m here to remind you people have bad memories or unrealistic expectations. 2022 (37-44), 2021 (68-71), 2020 (48-53), 2019 (68-71), 2018 (60-64), 2017 (55-57). The average on Christmas Day in the area is 64-66. So over the last 6, 3 have been colder than normal, one at the average and 2 above average.

On Tuesday & Wednesday, the upper-level cold front will be moving through. With the slow progression of the front, Tuesday could still feature some warmth in the eastern half of the area. If the front still has not progressed through on Wednesday then we have to wait for the upper-level feature on Thursday to do the job. As you can tell the forecast beyond Christmas is still uncertain with an active pattern and colder air set to return. Freezing temps are likely avoided until the end of next week.