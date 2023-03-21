Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances staying very low until Friday night / Saturday morning. Temps will continue to climb this week and we should see the 80s across the panhandle by Thursday. Coastal areas will climb to the upper 70s. Saturday morning a front should work through with a broken line of showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this moment in time. I’m not expecting to have a big severe risk with this front from an overall lack of lift. Rain totals are likely on the unimpressive side as well. We clear the front through Saturday afternoon and we hold onto the top of the ridge through next Tuesday. That means even with a front we won’t see much change in temps. Another front will try to work through Next Tuesday and should off decent rain chances as well as a return to cooler conditions for a few days but nothing like the cold we just had. I am 98% sure at this point our last freeze is behind us. We never want to assume that all the cold is gone but I don’t think we see 32 again until next fall. I’ll keep you updated but get out and enjoy the wonderful weather for the next few days!

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video