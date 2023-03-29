Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A nice and cool day for the middle of the week. The day started with the sun but partly to mostly cloudy conditions ended the day. Rain chances remain around 0 through Friday but we will warm up. Temps took a dive with dry air moving in last night and we should head into the 40s tonight with the dry air in places and clearing skies overnight. Thursday the wind shifts to the east and this will allow for the dry air to slowly depart by Thursday night the wind will be out of the southeast. Friday will pick up even more to breezy conditions and the dew points will climb by Friday evening it will once again be humid outside. Saturday a weak front will move in, and we will still have dry air in the mid-levels which should decrease coverage of rain around the area. Once again I’m telling you to keep the outdoor plans on Saturday as the majority of the rain will be very hit-and-miss. Sunday will offer just stray rain chances and a pop-up is possible Monday. We warm up at the start of next week we could even see the upper 80s in spots.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video