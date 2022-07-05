PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A quieter period of weather reaches the Panhandle midweek as high pressure builds over the Eastern US.

After drying out on Tuesday evening, the region can expect stray or isolated showers or storms throughout Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The drier conditions overhead will be accompanied by hotter temperatures at the surface, with afternoon highs ranging through the lower and mid-90s.

Prevailing winds will stay variable, and range from 5-10 mph, so coastal waters will continue to experience a low to moderate rip current risk over the next few days. Protected waters are expected to be smooth.

It’s possible a heat advisory will be issued for the Panhandle Wednesday and Thursday, as the heat index rises over 105 degrees.

During the latter half of the week, The First Alert Storm Team will be tracking more moisture, as a disturbance moves east from the central US.

Rain chances will increase to 50-60% after Friday, and wetter weather is expected to be maintained through potentially Monday of next week.

No tropical updates are available.