

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) Surface high pressure will dominate through the near term as a parent high across the Great Lakes region slides east. The high will be centered across the mid-Atlantic on Friday with ridging down the Appalachians. This will bring the winds more east to southeast tomorrow with a slight uptick in the speeds. Conditions will remain dry through Friday and thus fire weather continues to be the main concern. Expect lows in the 40s tonight. Highs will be in the 80s tomorrow which will be near record value.

We`ll remain dry, mostly clear, and continue the gradual warming trend. Expect overnight lows in the mid-50s with daytime highs generally in the low to mid-80s away from the Gulf Coast, areas along the Gulf Coast are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s.