PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A large ridge will be breaking down today as a trough digs into the Great Plains and across the southeast over the next 24-36 hours. Winds out of the southeast today will increase the moisture content in our atmosphere locally. This will result in the formation of more clouds and the chance to see a few isolated pop-up showers around lunchtime to the mid-afternoon hours, especially in western counties of the Panhandle.

The best chance for rainfall, however, comes on Wednesday when a cold front sweeps down south. Wednesday morning, as early as 3 a.m. CST until about 1 p.m. CST, scattered showers and storms are likely in northwest Florida. A couple isolated severe storms may develop in which case the biggest concern will be strong, damaging wind gusts. The tornado, hail and flooding threat is low.

Severe weather is looking likely for a large portion of the southeast Tuesday afternoon and night. Large hail and damaging winds are also possible in parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. If you have friends or family in these states, please alert them of the severe weather chance. Preparations should be made early today regarding designating a safe space to seek shelter, having multiple ways to receive alerts and gathering items such flashlights, spare batteries, hard-soled shoes, bike helmets, etc. As always, tune to local media for weather updates in the area.

After the front clears the Panhandle Wednesday afternoon, cooler and drier air will come in from the northwest. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will likely only reach the low and mid-60s while morning lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s. Temperatures will be quick to climb back to the 70s though through the weekend.