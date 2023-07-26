Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Are you looking forward to the weekend? Rain chances are on the rise for the weekend and the temperatures too. As of right now, I don’t see washout weather happening but much better rain chances for those afternoon storms to impact more of the area. Saturday and Sunday we will be wedged between two upper lows which will bring plenty of moisture back to us for those pop-ups to work with. Severe weather will not be a concern outside of the isolated threat that always exists with storms.

Tonight is a touch warmer with little to no rain chances after we lose the heating of the day temps will be in the low to mid-70s. Thursday we warm back to the low to mid-90s for highs and should see a 30% chance of rain which could see better coverage across the area in the afternoon. The easterly flow aloft is a good pattern for the pop-up action because the shape of the coast will not get in the way. It also usually pins the Seabreeze to the coast again helping with factors that typically mitigate rain coverage. This will be the same Friday with rain chances up to 40% and going into the weekend 50% on the rain chances Saturday and Sunday. That should help reduce the heat a touch with clouds and rain at least nearby.

The heat is the other story with higher dew points set to return to the surface the (Feels like) Heat index will be climbing back above 100°. We could see heat advisories or warnings if rain and clouds do not help to combat the higher temps through much of next week. We don’t see cooler temps in the forecast until we get a few days into August.

The tropics, not much to highlight here an open wave in the Main development region near Africa is the only thing to watch at the moment. The large-scale pattern favors a recure into the Atlantic so if a storm comes from this wave it’s likely not an issue for the lower 48. At this time the Panhandle is not under any threat from the tropics over the next week.