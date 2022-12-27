PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Cold weather will be subsiding in the next few days as the upper-level pattern begins to change.

Each day through the end of the week, afternoon temperatures be higher and higher, with highs likely to reach 70°F by Friday.

This warm-up is in part due to a large upper-level ridge building from the central United States east, but it will also be from another low-pressure system moving east, which will shift our winds to a southeasterly flow throughout this week.

By Thursday evening, the First Alert Storm Team will be tracking a cold front expected to move west to east across the Panhandle for Friday and Saturday. It is too soon to nail down an exact time frame at the moment, but showers and thunderstorms will be possible and could impact New Year’s Eve Plans.