Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Deep layer ridging will build across the tri-state area late this week into the weekend, before breaking down early next week with the approach of the next longwave trough. High temperatures will be well into the 80s to around 90 degrees at times away from the cooling breezes of the gulf coast. While it`s early to speculate on tying or exceeding daily records, our forecast high of 89F in Tallahassee on Monday is one degree shy of the daily record. Models also indicate perturbations in the easterly low-level flow that will lead to increased cloudiness at times and perhaps a shower this weekend into early next week, especially closer to the gulf coast. The main weather maker will be a cold front leading to increased chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday, which will be followed by a cooler air mass during the mid-week.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video