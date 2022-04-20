PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) – Even colder air has arrived in northwest Florida today thanks to the passage of a cold front Monday, winds out of the east/northeast and a clear sky. Morning lows dropped to the mid-upper 40s. Thankfully, a warming trend starts today and lasts through the next 6 days. Today’s forecast high temperatures are 76-78 degrees.

By the middle and end of the week, high pressure will build up over the southeast, keeping our weather dry and warm. Along the coast, we’re looking at low 80s through the weekend. Farther inland, temperatures will be trending into the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees.

Rain chances do not rise until Monday and Tuesday, in which a couple pop-up showers or storms will be possible in the afternoon hours of those days. A cold front is likely to push through the Panhandle Tuesday into Wednesday.