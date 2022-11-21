PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Thanksgiving week is trending warmer than a good portion of the country.

Clouds are expected to be somewhat stubborn on Monday, but sunshine is possible at times. High temperatures will rise towards the mid-60s.

A lingering moist air mass in the northern Gulf may give way to a stray shower or storm Tuesday and Wednesday, but that will mostly bring better rain chances to the Peninsula of Florida.

The warm temperatures stay on tap through Thanksgiving Day. However, another front could bring rain in the evening.

The rain event is now slated to last through Friday morning, but fine-tuning of the timing will come into view throughout the next few days. The question remains where the low develops and as a result the progression of the system.

By next weekend, the region is looking at clear skies again, with only slight variations in high and low temperatures.