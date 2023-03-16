PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. Winds out of the east at 5-10 mph, though, are making it feel more like the mid-30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Jackson, Calhoun and Liberty County until 8 a.m. CDT/9 a.m. EDT. Windshields may need some defrosting early this morning.

High temperatures will near the low-mid 70s today and tomorrow. Warmer air will be coming in from the south/southeast. At the same time, more moisture will be coming in, too. All this ahead of our next cold front which is likely to arrive in the Panhandle Friday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday afternoon and night. Rainfall totals are forecast to range from half an inch to one inch. Isolated severe storms are possible in which the main concern is going to be strong, damaging winds. However, spin-up tornadoes may also form. Stay weather aware throughout the afternoon, evening and night Friday.

Lingering, isolated showers will be possible Saturday morning. The rain should exit by Saturday afternoon, leaving us with drier weather through early next week. But of course, with this next front, our temperatures will drop once again. High temperatures will struggle to break out of the 50s through the weekend. A slight trend upwards will occur next week, but temperatures are still forecast to be cooler than normal.