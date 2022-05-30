PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The holiday weekend will come to an end with relatively nice weather, just turning hotter with a small chance for a pop-up shower or storm. That will certainly be the case today, Memorial Day, as the sea breeze initiates moisture-driven convection. Temperatures in the afternoon will range through the mid and upper 80s along the coast and likely near 90 inland.

Come Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon temperatures will start to supercharge into the mid to upper 80s on the coast and lower 90s inland.

Shifting forward into the following weekend temperatures continue to climb with areas expected to see the mid-90s by Friday.

Over the weekend, we will be watching for signs of tropical development around the Yucatan Peninsula after Hurricane Agatha washes out over southern Mexico sometime Tuesday.

If a disturbance does develop, it’s expected to track somewhere between the southwestern Florida Peninsula and Cuba.

Tropical updates will continue as new information becomes available.