PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Thursday! We’re off to a colder start this morning than yesterday with temperatures down in the low 30s inland and near 40 degrees along the coast. Frosty conditions are expected as you start the day, so be prepared to defrost your car windshields and warm your vehicles. Temperatures today are forecast to reach the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky with winds out of the east/southeast at 5-10 mph.

High pressure sitting over the Southeast the last couple days is now due north of us and shifting eastward. As it moves over the western Atlantic Ocean through the day today, it will cause our winds to shift to the east and southeast. This wind shift will work in warmer air and more moisture. As a result, temperatures are forecast to reach the low 60s today, mid-60s tomorrow and low 70s by Saturday. A build up of moisture will also result in the development of more clouds in the sky especially Friday and Saturday. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday, but the better rain chance will come this weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to impact the Panhandle Saturday and Sunday. The best chance of rain will occur late Saturday into Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. Rain totals are projected to be no more than two inches.

Throughout the day Sunday, rain chances will lessen as the front moves east and clears the Panhandle. Sunnier skies are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

On the backside of this front, temperatures will fall once again. After reaching the mid-upper 60s on Sunday, we’ll see them back in the mid-50s for highs Monday and Tuesday. Morning lows will drop to the low 40s and upper 30s along the coast, respectively. Inland areas are more likely to see morning low temperatures in the mid-30s and closer to freezing early next week.