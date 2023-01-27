PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Temperatures will only be in the 50s again today Friday with overnight lows in the low 30s inland. Frost and freezing conditions are possible, but this will not be a hard freeze. That means you won’t need to worry about pipes freezing.

Over the weekend we will see temperatures starting to rise as the next storm system works across our area. A cold front will bring more rain on Sunday afternoon and through the overnight. Moisture should wrap up on Monday morning, but the front will stall and could become the battleground for the hot and cold air. Unsettled conditions will likely stick around next week. At the moment, severe weather is not in the forecast, but we will keep fine-tuning the details of the forecast for next week.