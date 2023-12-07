Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Clouds build tonight. A few showers are possible tomorrow mostly during the afternoon and overnight. Saturday will have scattered showers around and a few storms but plenty of the area will be dry on Saturday as coverage will be scattered at best. Our Hi-res models are still not in range of the front moving though but it appears that there will be a line of showers and storms early Sunday morning. Severe threat will likely be low and wind is the main concern if any severe threat were to happen. Rain totals through the weekend will likely top out around 2″ in isolated areas and most will see less than 1.5″ of rain.

Monday and much of next week will be on the dry side but cool for this time of year. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-50s and climb to the low 60s for highs at the end of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s, a freeze is possible Monday night of next week. Rain chances could return by the weekend, yes I know, the weather however has no idea when the weekend is just the way things go sometimes.