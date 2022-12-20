Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The weather was far from delightful on Tuesday. Wednesday will be better but clouds likely stick around most of the day. Showers should return by Wednesday night and a shower or storm will be possible for most of the day Thursday. The timing of the front looks to be around midnight on Thursday across the area. Temps will quickly fall from the 60s to the 30s as the front works through. A slight chance of light frozen precip on the backside of the front is possible but at the moment no expected impact from this is likely. For the most part, the majority of the area will see little to no frozen precip. What will happen is a hard freeze Friday and Saturday night with the chance of another Sunday night into Monday morning. We will start to warm things up by the middle of the following week and might even see the temps near 70 before the New Year.

