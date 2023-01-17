Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will be around almost every day over the next 7 days. While most days will not be washouts we are in a wet pattern. Wednesday will feature weather much like Tuesday did. A spotty shower with warm temps will be around all day the unknown for Wednesday is fog. The question will be if we get fog to develop Tuesday night and how long it sticks around. Thursday broken showers and possibly a storm will be around for much of the day a cold front will work across the area but this is not going to bring severe storms with it as the front will be on the weak side. Rain chances diminish for Thursday night and Friday but the temps will be much cooler for our Friday. Over the weekend rain chances return as the next system work in, this should start with showers by Saturday evening. Saturday night and Sunday have the best potential for all-day rain. There are still questions about the track of the low over the weekend and temps but for now, rain and heavy rain remain the main concern.

