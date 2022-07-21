Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances for our Friday have gone up. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon. The reason for the change is a leftover boundary that should park itself here later tonight. For the weekend the rain chances will be in the 40 and 30% range. The coverage should be minimal and mostly hit and miss for the weekend. Going into next week we will have high-pressure overhead but should be assisted by some tropical moisture that should increase our chances of showers and storms daily with the highest concentration of storms in the afternoon.