Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances for our Friday have gone up. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon. The reason for the change is a leftover boundary that should park itself here later tonight. For the weekend the rain chances will be in the 40 and 30% range. The coverage should be minimal and mostly hit and miss for the weekend. Going into next week we will have high-pressure overhead but should be assisted by some tropical moisture that should increase our chances of showers and storms daily with the highest concentration of storms in the afternoon.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video