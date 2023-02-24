PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – If you are enjoying the warm and humid end to February, then you will like what’s in store for the weekend and at least through the middle of next week. The warmth holds on with the southeast ridge remaining strong.

Inland areas will mix out the fog through the morning hours Friday on the way to another hot day with temps reaching the low 80s again for Friday. Coastal areas might have a tough time clearing the fog this could keep temps down into the lower 70s for highs depending on how long the fog sticks around. Friday night will see more fog issues.

Saturday after the fog mixes out, we should see sunshine and nice weather conditions that will be similar for our Sunday as well. Monday, the wind picks up ahead of a weak front from Monday night that will bring the best rain chances we have in the next 7 days. I wouldn’t get too excited as the front will be very weak and will likely only bring a 20-30% chance of rain at most.

At the end of next week, a stronger storm system or cold front is possible that could bring with it a storm threat and colder conditions.