Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Nice start to the week as temps were near our seasonable average. We will warm up over the next few days ahead of a cold front temps should even reach the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. The front will bring a nice punch of cold air, but severe weather is not a concern with the current setup. If that were to change, check back in on the forecast. Rain will move in later in the day on Thursday the bulk of the precip moving through Thursday evening and night. By Friday morning just a few lingering showers are possible as colder and dry air moves into the region. A frost and Freeze are possible area-wide Friday night and Saturday night.

