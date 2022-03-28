Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Another week and more storms to watch. This week the threat is not as cumbersome as weeks past but it is something that should be watched closely. A front will be approaching the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Ahead of the front wind will be gusty at times with gusts to or above 30 mph. Much like the last few storm system to work through, there will be lots of wind shear and ongoing storms to the west as the front works toward us. This time around however we will not have as much energy at the surface. It should mean the line of storms fades as it moves in and through. I am expecting the front to clear the area by Thursday afternoon/evening. We could see the front stall and come back with more rain by the weekend but still too much variability is in the forecast to be certain of this at the moment.