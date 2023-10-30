PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Monday! We’re starting the day with some patchy dense fog across the Panhandle. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for our central counties until 9 a.m. CDT. As it’s getting harder to see with reduced visibility, you may want to add a little extra time to your routine to allow for a slightly longer morning commute. When traveling through fog, you’ll want to make sure your lights are on (low-beams work best), leave extra space between vehicles around you and reduce your speed.

Fog will evaporate by mid-morning giving way to a mostly sunny/partly cloudy sky. It’ll be another nice but quite warm day ahead with high temperatures ranging from the low 80s along the coast to upper 80s inland.

A cold front will pass through the Panhandle late today, dropping temperatures over the next several days. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s tomorrow (Halloween) and hit the 60s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. The morning lows will be even more impressive and quite chilly/cold in the 40s and 30s. As high pressure builds through the middle and end of the work week, temperatures will trend back into the 70s Friday through Sunday and morning lows will return to the 50s.

Dry air and breezy conditions will increase fire danger Tuesday through Thursday, so please avoid outdoor burning. At this time, there is no rain in the forecast over the next 7-10 days.