PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re riding the temperature roller coaster this week. High temperatures will be in the 70s Monday through Wednesday, falling to the 60s and 50s Thursday through Saturday. The drop in temperatures is thanks to another cold front on its way to the east coast. It will provide the most widespread showers and storms Thursday evening through Friday morning. Isolated showers, however, are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.