PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Sunshine is in store as we kick off the new work week thanks to a ridge of high pressure building over the east coast. Temperatures Monday are forecast to reach the low-mid 70s because of it.

By Tuesday, the ridge works its way east and allows winds to change direction, coming from the southeast. This will work more moisture through the Panhandle and result in more clouds as well as isolated, pop-up showers or storms in the afternoon hours.

The best chance for rainfall, however, comes on Wednesday when a cold front will dig into the southeast. Wednesday morning until about lunchtime, scattered showers and storms are likely in northwest Florida. A couple isolated severe storms may develop in which case the biggest concern will be strong, damaging wind gusts.

Severe weather is more prevalent across parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. 60 mph winds, golf ball size hail and strong tornadoes will be possible within the numerous severe storms forecast to develop. Please make sure you reach out to family and friends in the region to keep them prepared for bad weather.

After the front clears the Panhandle Wednesday afternoon, cooler and drier air will come in from the northwest. Thursday’s high temperatures will likely only reach the low 60s as high pressure builds once again leading to more sunshine. Temperatures will be quick to climb back to the 70s though through the weekend.